    Nominations open for Tamil Nadu BJP chief post

    BJP state vice-president and organisational election officer M Chakravarthy said nominations are accepted upto April 11

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 April 2025 7:11 AM IST
    CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Thursday announced the commencement of the final phase of its 2024 organisational elections, with nominations now open for the posts of state chief and national general council member.

    BJP state vice-president and organisational election officer M Chakravarthy said nominations are accepted upto April 11.

