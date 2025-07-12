Nomination of 3 BJP MLAs to Puducherry House cleared

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 July 2025 12:29 PM IST
    PUDUCHERRY: The Union Home Ministry on Friday issued a notification approving the nomination of three BJP members as legislators of the Puducherry assembly.

    The notification issued by the Joint Secretary to the Home Ministry, Praveen Kumar Raj said the Centre nominated Theepainthan, G N S Rajasekaran and V Selvam as MLAs of the Assembly of Puducherry.

    They have been nominated under powers conferred by subsection (3) of Section 3 of the Government of Union Territories Act 1963.

    The BJP is a coalition partner in the AINRC-led government in the union territory. The post of nominated MLAs fell vacant after the previous incumbents belonging to the BJP–V P Ramalingam, K Venkatesan and R B Ashok Babu–quit the posts on June 27 to engage themselves in party works. Among them Theepainthan was Congress MLA.

    DTNEXT Bureau

