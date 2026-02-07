Nokia inaugurates world’s largest fixed network R&D facility at SIPCOT Siruseri

CHENNAI: Electronics giant, Nokia on Friday (February 6) inaugurated its new R&D facility at SIPCOT Siruseri in Chennai, which will house the company’s world’s largest research and development centre for fixed networks.
Fixed networks are communication infrastructures that use physical, wired, or cable connections to provide high-speed internet, voice, and data services to homes, businesses, and institutions.
The facility is expected to open up over 200 high end jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position in telecom and network engineering.
Nokia is among the earliest and most significant R&D investors in the State and currently employs close to 1,000 engineers in Tamil Nadu, with its presence dating back to 1997, as said by Minister of Industries TRB Rajaa in a social media post.
The Siruseri facility traces its origins to the Memorandum of Understanding signed during Chief Minister MK Stalin’s US visit in August 2024.
Phase I of the project involves an investment of Rs 270 crore, up from the originally committed Rs 220 crore, while Phase II is expected to see an investment of around Rs 300 crore.
The facility is also described as a major testbed for innovation in fixed network technologies, including 10 G, 25 G, 50 G and 100 G passive optical networks, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s leadership in telecom and deep-tech research and development.