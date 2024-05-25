Nodal officers to expedite online patta, certificates in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Citizens who apply for online certificates and patta transfers in Tamil Nadu will no longer need to wait for more than two weeks.



In order to ensure timely patta transfer and other citizen centric online services, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to appoint a nodal officer in the cadre of Deputy Collector to each taluk.

According to the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, in order to synergize the monitoring and evaluation of the progress of issue of online certificates and patta transfers at District and Taluk level, it has been decided to nominate a Nodal officer in the cadre of Deputy Collector for every Taluk ably supported by a team of Deputy Tahsildars/Assistants from outside the Taluk.

“A nodal officer consisting of Deputy Collector who will be supported by a team of Deputy Tahsildar/Assistants each Taluk (drawn from outside the Taluk) or be formed to review the progress of issue of certificates and patta transfers in the allotted taluks,” SK Prabakar, Commissioner of Revenue Administration said in a letter (available with DT Next) to all District Collectors.

The above team consisting of Deputy Tahsildars/Assistants for a particular taluk will review the progress and performance in issue of e-certificates and patta transfers in the assigned taluks.

“The objective is to ensure that no certificates and patta transfers applications are kept pending for approval for more than 16 days and reaches public on time and there are no rejection of application for flimsy reasons,” Prabakar said in a circular.

He further requested the Collectors to sensitise the certificate/patta transfer issuing authorities in their respective districts and while taking up review it may be taken into account that there is no queue-jumping (ie., giving prior consideration out of turn/unfair manner) in processing online certificates, patta transfers reasons for pendency etc.

As of now, 26 online certificates and patta transfers are issued at the district level in coordination with e-District, information technology, National Informatics Centre and TneGA and the same is available through e-Sevai in the villages itself by efficient, transparent, reliable and affordable means.

Notably, the performance of the districts are reviewed every week.