Nod to registration of properties under dispute will lead to land grab: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the Registration Department to roll back a circular issued to the sub-registrar offices to allow registration of properties under disputes and shared the concern that the move would encourage land grabs.

"The department has instructed the sub-registrar offices to register properties even if there are pending court cases. This move is very dangerous. The department has reasoned the move by pointing out a few incidents where the sale of properties is allowed by courts due to delays in final orders. The department surprisingly also cites revenue loss as a reason for the move," the senior leader said in a statement.

Saying that the directions of the court should only apply to concerned properties and can't be taken as a precedent for all cases, Ramadoss pointed out that prices of properties are increasing and land grabbing is also on the rise. “Property owners go to court if their properties are grabbed. In such cases, they go to court. Allowing the sale of such properties will enable grabbers,” PMK founder said.

"Property registrations should be conducted carefully. The registration department does not function only to earn revenue. The department should withdraw the circular taking into account the seriousness of the issue," he demanded.