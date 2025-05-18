No word from Vijay on alliance with BJP, clarifies Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday dismissed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Nirmal Kumar's statement that there is no alliance between the TVK and the BJP, asserting that actor and TVK president Vijay has not made any official statement on the matter.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a “Thanneer Pandhal” in Virugambakkam, she said, “There has been no official declaration from TVK or its president Vijay regarding any alliance. I cannot respond to speculative comments made by individuals.” She noted that decisions on alliances will be made by the BJP's national high command.

“We are now in a political climate where all forces opposing the DMK should unite. The central high command will decide whom to engage with and how. The DMK regime must be dislodged,” she added.

Tamilisai also took a dig at VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan for his recent comments on Tasmac corruption, stating that those raising allegations today were once dismissive of corruption concerns. “If Thirumavalavan truly believes Tasmac is corrupt, he should exit the DMK-led alliance,” she asserted.

On Enforcement Directorate raids linked to Tasmac outlets, she said, “These operations are being carried out under court directives. Questions are also emerging over the ownership of Red Giant Movies. Those who have misappropriated public funds must be held accountable.”

Responding to DMK leader RS Bharathi's comments on the AIADMK-BJP alliance, she questioned the legitimacy of DMK's ties with the Congress.

“You align with the very party that ordered violence against Tamils in Sri Lanka and jailed Stalin during the Emergency. What moral ground do you have?” she asked.

Regarding internal issues in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), she downplayed reports of a rift, calling them minor differences that would be resolved amicably.

Tamilisai also criticised Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi's book Madha Yaanai, accusing him of misrepresenting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“This is an attempt to instil fear and derail educational progress. A well-intentioned reform has been unjustly vilified,” she said.