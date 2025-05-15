No truck with BJP as ideology comes first for TVK, says Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Reaffirming its ideological stance, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday categorically ruled out any alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), asserting that its ideologies remain non-negotiable.

"There is 100% certainty that we will not ally with the BJP," said CTR Nirmal Kumar, TVK's deputy general Secretary (IT and social media wing), while addressing reporters here.

"We have made it amply clear that we will not associate with any party that contradicts our core ideology. Aligning with the DMK or BJP is completely ruled out. Our leader Vijay will make an official announcement at the appropriate time. Until then, we stand firm in our stated positions," he said.

Touching upon the Waqf Amendment Bill case pending before the Supreme Court, Nirmal Kumar criticised the DMK government's "apathetic" approach.

"Despite being in power, the Stalin-led government has not taken a single proactive step in this matter. Apart from passing a resolution in the Assembly, no administrative move has been made. The DMK has once again betrayed public trust, as it has done in the Cauvery water issue and many others," he alleged.

The TVK leader urged the DMK to join the legal battle against the Waqf Amendment Bill, both as a party and as the State government.

"The DMK's claims of legal involvement are misleading. Only a few individuals have approached the court; the party and the government remain conspicuously absent," he added.

Affirming TVK's solidarity with the Muslim community, he said, "Our president, Vijay, is not pursuing this legal battle for political gain. This is not about vote-bank politics. TVK will steadfastly stand with the Islamic community until justice prevails."

He also demanded that the government release a white paper detailing the encroachment of Waqf properties, calling for transparency and accountability.