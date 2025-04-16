No traces of chemicals found in watermelons sold in Tamil Nadu: Govt tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that inspections found no evidence of chemicals in watermelons sold across the State, according to Maalaimalar.

The court was hearing a petition seeking action against a food safety department official who allegedly caused panic among the public by raising concerns about the watermelons being sold in the market.

Representing the State, government authorities clarified that comprehensive inspections had been carried out in multiple districts, and no chemical contamination was detected.

Meanwhile, the court directed the food safety official in question, identified as Satheesh Kumar, to file a response in connection with the petition.