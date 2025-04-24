No tourists in Kodaikanal, stakeholders seek e-pass system cancellation

MADURAI: With the enforcement of the e-pass system as mandated by the Madras High Court for outsiders to enter Kodaikanal, in effect, the footfall of tourists has dropped steeply.

Compared to the corresponding time last year, Kodaikanal witnessed tourists flocking around in plenty and many roads leading to the hotspots now wear a deserted look on weekdays.

While stakeholders rely largely on two months of summer vacation from April to support their livelihoods and manage it for the whole year, the e-pass system, which came into effect on April 1, has profoundly affected their fortunes.

Many tourists are hesitating to spend their holidays at Kodaikanal because of the e-pass system. Citing these, he sought the intervention of the state government to wage a legal battle for the removal of this e-pass system, A Robin, tourist guide in Kodaikanal said on Thursday. He also opined that roadside encroachments in parts of Kodaikanal should be removed as it would help ease congestion to ensure hassle-free driving.

S Jerome, a cab operator in Kodaikanal, said some schools are yet to be closed for the holiday break since annual examinations are under way. Therefore, a good inflow of tourists is expected from the coming week.

According to Kodaikanal Tourism Officer H Govindaraj, at weekends there’s a higher footfall and the three-month e-pass system, which has remained in effect for the last two years now, did not hurt tourism.

To make things easy, a dedicated team is available at a check post on Ghat road in the plains and availing e-pass even before making their way up the hill is not a matter of concern for tourists. Further, he said the District Administration has instructed the Tourism Department to come out with more ideas to attract more tourists this summer.