No TN natives among 70 bodies identified so far

CHENNAI: The ministerial team of the Tamil Nadu government camping at Odisha has informed Chief Minister MK Stalin that none of the deceased that have been identified so far are Tamils.

An official release, after CM Stalin held a video call late Saturday with the team led by Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, quoted them telling the CM that the bodies of 237 killed have been kept at four places in Balasore. “The district collector informed that of the 70 bodies identified so far, none are from Tamil Nadu,” the delegation told the CM.

During the video call, Udhayanidhi Stalin who visited the injured along with Sivasankar, informed the CM that after gathering the details of those undergoing treatment at SVP Hospital in Cuttack it’s learnt that none in the hospital are from TN.

According to the release, the two ministers and state transport secretary are monitoring and supporting the rescue and relief works in Balasore, while revenue secretary Kumar Jayanth and TRB chairperson Archana Patnaik were collecting details of the injured/deceased from Tamil Nadu from the dedicated control room set up in Odisha.

The Chief Minister has advised the delegation to stay put in Odisha for a few more days and ensure the safe return of Tamil Nadu victims to Chennai.

Rs 5L to dead; Rs 1L to injured: CM

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. CM Stalin also announced state mourning on Saturday and the cancellation of all events organised in connection with the birth centenary of Kalaignar Karunanidhi.