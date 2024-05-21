No Tamil Nadu university in UGC's 2024 list of 'fake' institutions

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has not figured in the 'fake' university list released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday. However, the Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education in Puducherry was mentioned as one of the 'fake' universities.

Every May, before the new academic session for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIS) commences, the commission releases details of such universities/institutions to alert students and their parents. Accordingly, the UGC released has a list of 21 fake universities/institutions functioning across the country.

The commission has listed eight such institutions in Delhi, four in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Kerala and West Bengal have two 'fake' universities each besides one each in Karnataka, Puducherry, and Maharashtra.

In addition, in its public notice, the UGC brought to attention the fact that degrees could be conferred only by those universities/institutions which are established under a State Act, Central Act or Provincial Act.

However, the commission said that it has come to its notice that a number of institutions are offering degrees, contrary to what's mandated in the UGC Act. Accordingly, degrees awarded by such universities will neither be recognised nor be considered valid for higher education and employment purposes.

The notice also requested all concerned to check the UGC website.