No Tamil Nadu student in JEE top 100 percentile list

CHENNAI: Not a single student from Tamil Nadu figured on the list of top 24 students who secured a perfect 100 in the JEE main paper-1, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. In the state-wise topper list, Pradish Gandhi S, the lone candidate, has secured 99.9%. Rajasthan has the highest number of candidates with the perfect score.

JEE main paper-1 will benefit students for securing admissions to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) in NITs, IITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) across the country.

It is also the eligibility test for JEE advanced, which is the entrance exam for admissions to the 23 IITs across the country.

MD Anas and Ayush Singhal, both from Rajasthan, secured ranks one and two, respectively. Two female students, one from West Bengal and another from Andhra Pradesh, are among the top 24.

Sources from NTA, which also conducts NEET for medical aspirants, said that in the 2024 JEE main exam, two students from Tamil Nadu were among the 56 toppers who secured 100%.

When asked about why engineering aspirants from TN could not get into the top ranking list in the JEE main exam this year, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Professor E Balagurusamy totally retorted: “Why should they get 100%? Even securing 99% is a great achievement by our students. It does not mean that Tamil Nadu students have performed badly in this exam.”

However, the professor added that the State government should also consider improving the education standards of State-run schools so that “students can also perform at their optimal level in the JEE exams, enabling their chances of getting admission in national-level premier institutions”.

S Venkat, a visiting professor at a private institution, trains students in JEE in the city. He pointed out, “If you take the overall picture in the last 10 years, students from Tamil Nadu performed well in JEE exams, including in the advance exam. Not getting into the top 50 or even 100 cannot be a standard on which we judge their performance; we cannot underestimate our students. Taking cues from Tamil Nadu, the publishing of the ranking system should be withdrawn at the national level.”