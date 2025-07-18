No surveillance found, no threat to Aadhav: Police

CHENNAI: After investigations into a complaint lodged by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s general secretary for election campaign management, Aadhav Arjuna, alleging surveillance near his house, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Thursday said no threat was detected.

On Tuesday, Aadhav Arjuna's advocate filed a complaint with the T Nagar police, alleging threat to his client's life based on repeated movement of an autorickshaw on Kasturi Rangan Road in Teynampet where Aadhav Arjuna's office is located. Aadhav Arjuna had also claimed spotting a car donning the DMK flag near his office.

Based on the complaint, three special teams were formed and CCTV footage in the neighbourhood was reviewed. Police tracked down the autorickshaw owner, identified as Ganesan of Thiruvottiyur. Investigations revealed that on the day concerned, he was accompanied by two of his friends – Ramu and Pushparaj – and two others from Bengaluru – Karthi and Tamilarasan. All five of them are aspiring actors and used to wait outside a gym near Aadhav Arjuna's office to get photographs with film actors. The duo from Bengaluru had come to attend the wedding of an actor's daughter in Chennai.

The SUV with the DMK flag belonged to a district functionary and the driver and an assistant of the functionary were in the vehicle, which had taken a wrong turn, the police said.

Based on investigations, the police concluded that there was no surveillance involved nor any threat to Aadhav Arjuna’s life.