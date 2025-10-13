No such phone call: EPS denies Vijay pact

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday denied reports that he had spoken to actor Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), over the phone regarding a possible alliance.

“There was no such phone conversation,” Palaniswami told reporters. “Soon after the Karur incident, we received information immediately. I was in Chennai then and that very night travelled to Karur to meet the affected families and pay my respects.”

He also dismissed speculation about having discussed an alliance with PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss during a hospital visit. “Dr Ramadoss was admitted to the hospital. I only visited him to inquire about his health, along with senior party colleagues,” he said.

Palaniswami noted that TVK supporters were voluntarily attending AIADMK campaign events in several districts. “They are participating out of their own interest. Our district secretaries have been instructed that such participation should follow proper authorisation from the leadership. Opposition parties are criticising us because they cannot tolerate our growing public support,” he added.

Accusing his rivals of hypocrisy, Palaniswami said, “From the day we allied with the BJP, the same parties have been criticising us. What right do leaders of the DMK-led alliance — which includes the Congress, VCK, and the Left parties — have to question us? Even within their alliance, dissatisfaction is growing.”

He referred to reports of Congress leaders demanding a greater share of seats and power ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, calling the DMK-led front “unstable.”

On future alliances, the AIADMK chief said decisions would be made at the appropriate time. “In previous elections, we have finalised alliances either a month before or after the election announcement. Parties that wish to align with us can function independently until then,” he said.

Rejecting AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s claim that he had accepted Vijay’s leadership, Palaniswami said, “Is he even running a party? Our organisation has two crore cadres. Since his expectations were not met, he is making such absurd statements.”