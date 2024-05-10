No special classes for school students in summer; CS Meena asks Collectors to ensure

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday urged the District Collectors to ensure that no special coaching classes are conducted in this scorching summer for the school students.

"In most places of Tamil Nadu, there is a situation where people are affected by heat-related diseases due to extreme heat and a climate similar to heatwave. Considering the need to protect the welfare of boys and girls from the effects of heatwave, all types of coaching, special classes and programs etc., should be avoided in all government and private schools in Tamil Nadu during summer vacations. All district collectors have been advised to ensure this, " Shiv Das Meena told Collectors.

He also said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the maximum temperature of 36-40 degree Celsius may be recorded in various parts of Tamil Nadu by May 16.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature from March to May, will be higher than normal in most parts of the country, especially in the peninsular areas including Tamil Nadu and the number of heatwave days may also increase.

Notably, during the month of April, the interior parts of North Tamil Nadu recorded maximum temperature of 3-5 degree above normal.