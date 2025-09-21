No Shah meet on cards, says Ramadoss camp

CHENNAI: While unverified reports about PMK founder S Ramadoss seeking an appointment to meet Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi are making rounds, the party’s deputy general secretary (Ramadoss camp) and MLA Arul Ramadas, who has been newly appointed as party spokesperson by the party founder, clarified that the senior leader has no plan to travel to Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a meeting conducted by the senior leader at his Thailapuram residence, Arul said that discussions were held to devise a plan of action for the next three months, keeping the upcoming elections in mind.

Ramadoss’ daughter Srigandhi Parasuraman also took part in the meeting.

"Ramadoss will decide on the alliance. There is no plan (for Ramadoss) to travel (to Delhi), as we (Arul and others) concluded the meeting with officials of the Election Commission of India in the capital,” he added.

Rejecting the claims of Anbumani's camp, Arul stated that the ECI has not yet approved Anbumani as the party's president, but has only registered a communication from Anbumani’s camp claiming the post.

“Also, the ECI has allocated the Mango symbol to the president of the party. As Ramadoss is the party president, the symbol remains with him. They (Anbumani camp) informed the ECI that PMK is contesting in the Bihar election while seeking the symbol. But, PMK has no cadre outside Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

Anbumani has been ousted from the party for continuously making such false statements," Arul added.

While clarifying that Ramadoss will not travel to Delhi, Arul said that he and other leaders will travel to Delhi next week to meet ECI officials.