No SC/ST welfare funds diversion for Rs 5,000 aid, clarifies Tamil Nadu government

In a statement, the government said no funds allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare schemes had been reappropriated for any other programme.

"Under the State's budgetary framework, allocations for each scheme are distinctly classified under separate heads such as General, Adi Dravidar and Tribal categories. Funds earmarked under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal heads are mandatorily utilised only for beneficiaries belonging to those communities," the release said.

The government noted that this accounting practice is uniformly followed across all individual beneficiary-oriented schemes, including the KMUT scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, Pudhumai Penn scheme and the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit scheme.