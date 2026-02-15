No SC/ST welfare funds diversion for Rs 5,000 aid, clarifies Tamil Nadu government
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday categorically denied reports alleging diversion of funds earmarked for Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare to finance the Rs 5,000 assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, terming the charge baseless and unfounded.
In a statement, the government said no funds allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare schemes had been reappropriated for any other programme.
"Under the State's budgetary framework, allocations for each scheme are distinctly classified under separate heads such as General, Adi Dravidar and Tribal categories. Funds earmarked under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal heads are mandatorily utilised only for beneficiaries belonging to those communities," the release said.
The government noted that this accounting practice is uniformly followed across all individual beneficiary-oriented schemes, including the KMUT scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, Pudhumai Penn scheme and the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit scheme.
It further clarified that the additional expenditure involved in providing Rs 5,000 assistance under the KMUT scheme is being met through a separate and specific allocation made exclusively for that purpose. "No amount has been drawn from existing Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare schemes," it said.
Citing statutory safeguards, the government pointed out that dedicated legislation protects SC/ST sub-plan funds, ensuring they are spent only for the intended communities. Unspent allocations, it added, are carried forward to the next financial year and cannot be diverted to the general pool.
Reaffirming its commitment to the welfare and advancement of Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities, the government said strict financial discipline and legal provisions remain in force to prevent any diversion of earmarked funds.