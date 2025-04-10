No saffron dhoti, thilagam on forehead while garlanding Ambedkar statue, Madras HC restricts IMK

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the Indu Makkal Katchi leader (IMK) to garland BR Ambedkar’s statue on his 135th birth anniversary but restricted him and his party members from wearing saffron dhoti or any thilagam on their forehead during the occasion, based on assurances they made in an affidavit.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan gave the verdict after IMK filed an affidavit saying that they will not raise any slogans and speech against anyone, not play any instrument and not cause any hindrance to the traffic or general public while garlanding Ambedar’s statue, apart from assurances that they won’t wear saffron dhoti or wear any colored thilagam on their forehead during the occasion.

Recording the submission, the judge ordered the police to allow them to honour the Ambedkar statue, with the condition that they reach the Ambedkar Memorial Hall at Raja Annamalaipuram in the vehicle arranged by the police. The judge also allowed the police to take necessary action if any violation took place.

The petitioner, A Arunkumar, a member of Indu Makkal Katchi, made a representation before the Pattinapakkam police station seeking permission to garland the statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution on his birth anniversary, April 14.

As the police did not consider the representation, IMK knocked on the doors of the court.

Government advocate A Gopinath vehemently opposed the petition. He charged that granting permission would disturb public order and peace.