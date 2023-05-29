No respite from heat, Mercury to surge in June

CHENNAI: The blistering heat is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu, especially over the coastal and interior districts till June, with temperatures rising 40-degree Celsius until there is a variation over the sea.

The southwest monsoon (SWM) is likely to commence on June 4, and there is less chance for intense rainfall for the State, unlike last year. A few isolated places might experience mild showers along with thunderstorm activity in the mid-June.

After the recent cyclonic storm Mocha formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and made landfall, the wind flow pattern towards Tamil Nadu changed; it’s devoid of moisture. The State experiences northerly-westerly wind that dominates the sea breeze to land, which leads to surge in the maximum temperature and sultry conditions in Chennai, its suburbs and many interior districts including Vellore, Salem, Karur and Madurai during the summer.













“The surge in maximum temperature will continue for the next few days due to a change in the wind pattern, and delay in sea breeze in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Temperatures are expected to hover around 39-40 degrees,” said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). “Since, the sea breeze is delayed at noon, the city and its outskirts recorded over 40-degree Celsius. If there’s any change in the wind pattern, increase in moisture level, or cyclonic circulation over the sea, the temperature might drop.”

At present, the north-south trough runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, cyclonic circulation over Telangana, Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above the mean sea level. So, north interior districts such as Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Perambalur are likely to witness convective activity – moderate rain for the next few days.

Meenambakkam recorded as the hottest place in the State twice this month with 42.7 degrees on May 16 and 41.6 degrees on May 27. Even Nungambakkam weather station has been recording around 40 degrees for the past few days.

“The State is closer to Andhra Pradesh. So, the hot wind gets pushed towards Tamil Nadu. After Vellore, now Chennai has become the hottest city in the state. The maximum temperature is likely to cross 40 degrees,” said Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon in Kerala is expected to onset on June 4. It’s likely to be normal

and only convective rainfall would occur for Tamil

Nadu this year, stated the meteorological department.

Thanks to the SWM in 2022, Tamil Nadu received intense rainfall compared to the northeast monsoon the same year. Even the Madden-Julian Oscillation played a major role during the SWM with more depressions over the sea. At least 12 depressions and two cyclones (Chithran and Mandous) were formed in 2022.

Whereas in northeast monsoon last year, the northern districts witnessed dry weather. The southern coastal districts including Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and delta districts received less than normal rainfall. Similarly, the SWM this year is likely to be normal in Kerala, and only isolated areas would receive mild showers.

“After the onset of SWM, the maximum temperature will be normal and slightly above normal till mid-June. When there is a change in wind pattern and an increase in moisture level, the heat would decrease. Usually, rain for Tamil Nadu during SWM is less than normal, and the showers we receive are mostly convective type except in Western Ghats districts,” opined P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone warning centre, RMC.

