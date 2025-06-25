No relaxation of norms, form booth panels by July 10: EPS tells AIADMK leaders

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has set July 10 as the deadline for district secretaries and in-charge officials to submit reports on the formation of booth-level committees.

Chairing a meeting at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Palaniswami urged the district secretaries in charge of the party’s 42 district units to accelerate the process and complete the exercise at the earliest.

Some district secretaries voiced concerns over the norms laid down for forming the nine-member committees, which include the mandatory presence of three women functionaries and a representative from the youth wing, with a few requesting party chief Palaniswami to consider relaxing the age cap of 45 years. However, Palaniswami asked them to stick to regulations and complete the exercise at the earliest.

It was also conveyed to the party general secretary that women members and their families have been reluctant to share personal details and photographs, hindering the completion of the exercise.

On Wednesday, Palaniswami is scheduled to meet with district secretaries and in-charges of 40 districts in the morning and afternoon sessions to review the progress of the initiative to infuse youth into booth panels.