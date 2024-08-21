No private coaching nor English medium, but these aspirants crack TNPSC tests

CHENNAI: Luxury of private coaching or English medium schooling is not essential to crack the TNPSC exams and secure the coveted government job in Tamil Nadu if one has the will and determination to work hard, and a little push from government in the form of online career coaching and supply of study material, besides ensuring reservation.

This is evident from the demographic profile of several middleclass youth who received their appointment orders as accountants and assistants (Group 2 and 2A) from Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.

A case in point is the story of Dhanush from Kancheepuram, who did schooling and college in government Tamil medium institutions. He was selected as an accountant for the treasury department through Group 2A exam.

“I underwent free coaching at the District Employment Office in Kancheepuram. I cleared the prelims and main exams only through the coaching offered by government staff and the public library there,” said Dhanush, urging the youth to make use of the coaching provided at District Employment Office.

“Under Naan Muthalvan, they also offer coaching for banking and union government jobs."

Among the ones who stood out was Thanga Meena Devi, a mother of two college-going students who was recruited as assistant in HR&CE Department. Besides technology and government websites that helped her access study materials, and TNPSC career coaching support, women reservation also helped her achieve the dream, she said.

"My two sons have completed college. But I wanted to achieve it. Women reservation helped me immensely in securing the appointment. Women should utilise the schemes/benefits provided by the government in schools besides the facilities available on government portals and coaching," she said.

Another new recruit, Gayatri from Chennai, described herself as “just another housewife”. But she started preparing since the COVID time and focused on preparing for the exam. “Women reservation helped people like me immensely. More women must come forward,” she said. “If we decide to prepare, we should not make excuses. We must create our own time and prepare and crack the exams."

Many others, like Sathya Priya, a differently abled aspirant who was appointed as an accountant in Treasury Department; Rahul Kumar from Tiruchy, a new appointee in the Fisheries Department; and Fathima Naseem also credited the YouTube channel, AIM TN, run by Anna Administrative college of Tamil Nadu government for helping them clear the competitive exam.