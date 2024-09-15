No possibility of power-sharing in TN, says Sellur Raju

MADURAI: Joining issue with VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan over demands for a coalition government, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju on Sunday said there’s no possibility of power sharing with allies in Tamil Nadu

Though several political parties would be contesting for power in the 2026 Assembly polls, the contest would remain between Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK and MK Stalin-led DMK, he said.

Raju said AIADMK is like a big ocean and any like-minded party could ally with the party, sending positive signals for any tie-up with VCK. As for DMK, there has no history of two consecutive terms to rule the State, he said confiding in the 2026 polls victory.

Even DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi with his oratorical skills could not make it for a second consecutive term, Raju said. “Within two years of rule, discontent against DMK’s rule has grown. Alcohol and drug abuse is rampant in the state and the only way to end such abuse is to dethrone DMK rule,” the former AIADMK minister said. Even a DSP (referring to the Aruppukottai incident) was attacked publicly, showing how anti-socials are having a field day, he said.