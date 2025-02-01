No political agenda in my meeting with Aadhav Arjuna, says Thiruma

CHENNAI: After former VCK senior member and son-in-law of Lottery King Martin, Aadhav Arjuna's official announcement came that he has joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday, there has been a buzz in the political circle that other parties will also try to form an alliance with Vijay through Arjuna.

Speaking at his debut conference, Vijay had said that he was ready to form an alliance and face the elections, and that parties that join such an alliance would be given a share in the ruling power.

Following a lot of drama, Aadhav Arjuna exited from VCK and expressed his support for TVK on Friday.

Subsequently, political activists have been expressing opinions on social media that TVK might have plans to launch a strong coalition government in TN politics and appointing Aadhav Arjuna as the party's election campaign management general secretary could be seen as the first step.

Political observers also believe that Adhav Arjuna's joining TVK will further strengthen the coalition government slogan, especially given the possibility of a future alliance between the AIADMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The buzz also intensified when Arjuna met and held talks with his former chief Thirumavalavan recently.

Speaking about the meeting, Thirumavalavan described that it was casual in nature and there was no political motive behind it, according to a Maalaimalar report.

"Adhav Arjuna has started a new approach in Tamil Nadu politics by quitting VCK, joining another party and still visiting me to ensure my blessings. Everyone should learn political etiquette from him," lauded the VCK chief.

He further said that even though they may be ideologically polar opposites in the field, maintaining such friendly relations is a civilized approach.

"There is no political agenda in our meeting," he added.