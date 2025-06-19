Interview: No politics behind Lord Muruga conference, says TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: Dispelling allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using religious sentiment to gain electoral mileage, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran asserted that the Lord Muruga Devotees' Conference, scheduled to be held in Madurai on June 22, is purely a spiritual event and has no political undertones.

In an exclusive interaction with RAMAKRISHNA, he reiterated that the BJP is not trying to capitalise on Lord Murugan's popularity for votes, and the event is entirely devoid of electoral motives.

Following are excerpts…

Q: The BJP has recently intensified its focus on Madurai — first the Arittapatti tungsten auction issue, then the Thiruparankundram controversy, followed by Amit Shah's visit and now the Lord Muruga Devotees' Conference. Why this sudden spotlight on Madurai and Lord Murugan?

A: The DMK-led government is spiritually barren. Chief Minister MK Stalin lacks religious faith. When they can conduct a so-called Muthamizh Murugan Conference for optics, there is nothing wrong if we, as true devotees, organise a spiritual conference. Devotion cannot be monopolised. Leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan have been invited to participate. Anyone with sincere devotion is welcome — even DMK leaders and Seeman.

Q: But opposition parties, especially the DMK, allege that this event is nothing but a BJP-backed political campaign ahead of elections…

A: That's a baseless accusation. The Lord Muruga Devotees' Conference is purely devotional, free from political messaging. We are not using this platform for any electoral agenda. It is 200 per cent spiritual. We will not speak a single word of politics. Even Chief Minister Stalin is welcome to attend if he is a true devotee.

Q: Then what distinguishes the BJP-backed conference from the Muthamizh Murugan Conference held by the Tamil Nadu government?

A: The state-organised conference was a ritualistic, crowd-gathering exercise, devoid of spiritual depth. Our conference is being held by true Murugan devotees, with reverence and piety. It is a heartfelt expression of devotion, not a performative gesture.

Q: In 2020, then BJP state chief L Murugan led a Vel Yatra. Now, ahead of the 2026 elections, this Murugan Devotees' Conference is taking place. Isn't there a pattern of aligning religious events with political timelines?

A: Absolutely not. Neither the Vel Yatra nor this conference is intended as a political tool. Both are expressions of spiritual heritage. The Vel Yatra was a collective spiritual journey, and this conference too is grounded in faith. It is organised by the Hindu Munnani; the BJP is merely extending its support. Yes, we will hold Lord Murugan's hand on June 22 — but we will take Tamil Nadu's land democratically in 2026.

Q: In the context of Tamil Nadu being projected as 'Dravidian land', what significance or impact will this Murugan conference have?

A: This is not about ideology or geography. Lord Murugan is intrinsically woven into the spiritual fabric of Tamil Nadu. He resides in six sacred abodes across the state. This conference will resonate deeply with true devotees and spiritually inclined citizens. It will make clear who stands for authentic devotion and who resorts to artificial displays.

Q: Do you believe the conference will benefit the BJP or its alliance in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections?

A: No, that is not our intention. This event has no political motives. It is not being conducted for electoral gain or public relations. The alliance and the Assembly elections are entirely separate from this spiritual event.

Q: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others have declared that Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the Chief Ministerial candidate in 2026. However, former BJP state president K Annamalai's remarks suggest otherwise. Has this created a rift within the party?

A: There is no confusion. The BJP stands firmly behind the alliance, with AIADMK as its lead. Edappadi Palaniswami is our Chief Ministerial face. The NDA in Tamil Nadu is intact and strong. Annamalai's comments are his personal opinions, and he has also clarified that. They do not reflect the party's stance. Our alliance remains cohesive, and we are preparing to defeat the DMK in 2026.

Q: You say the alliance is strong. Which parties are you looking to bring in next? What about the status of leaders like O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, who were part of the earlier alliance?

A: The alliance will expand further. Discussions are ongoing, and we are in talks with several parties. OPS and TTV Dhinakaran remain allies. You will see more political formations joining our camp in the coming months.

Q: You recently hinted that some DMK allies might join your side. Are such talks underway? Can we expect a split in the DMK front?

A: There are still ten months to go before the elections. Politics is fluid. Let's wait and watch. Developments will unfold at the right time.

Q: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and actor Vijay has been in the spotlight lately. Critics allege he is being influenced by the BJP. What is your response?

A: That is an absurd claim. He has no ties with the BJP. There is no question of manipulation. His path and ours are entirely separate.