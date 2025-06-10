No peace, just war in PMK amid truce talks; Ramadoss sacks Balu, Anbumani announces dist-level meets

CHENNAI: In a sign of deepening tensions within the PMK, party founder S Ramadoss has removed senior advocate Balu from his post as head of the party's legal and social justice wing.

The move is widely seen as part of an ongoing power struggle between Ramadoss and his son, party president Anbumani Ramadoss.

Advocate Balu, a prominent leader within the party, has been involved in handling several key legal matters on behalf of the PMK. His removal has caused surprise and concern among party cadre. He has been replaced by advocate VS Gopu, who will now head the legal wing.

The action comes amid peace talks brokered by RSS ideologue and auditor S Gurumurthy in the city between father and son. The talks were held after father Ramadoss levelled a series of accusations against Anbumani.

Over the past weeks, several party functionaries aligned with Anbumani have been stripped of their posts, including district secretaries across various regions. However, Anbumani declared that the action by Ramadoss is invalid as he is the party president recognised by the Election Commission.

Despite the internal friction, Anbumani-backed PMK has announced that integrated general body meetings will be conducted across revenue districts in Tamil Nadu. In the first phase, meetings will be held in ten districts between June 15 and 19. Anbumani Ramadoss is scheduled to participate in all of them as the chief guest.

The meetings will begin on June 15 in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, followed by a meeting on the next day in

Kancheepuram and Ranipet. Anbumani is also expected to convene the meetings in Vellore and Tirupattur (June 17), Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi (June 18), Salem and Dharmapuri (June 19).

District presidents, secretaries, and office-bearers from the State, district, union, town, and branch levels are expected to attend the meetings. Leaders and members from the party’s affiliated wings, including the Vanniyar Sangam, will also participate. Special invitees are expected at each meeting.

The meetings will discuss membership enrollment, booth-level committee formation, and party development strategies. Office-bearers from various levels and affiliated wings are expected to attend. Dates for meetings in the remaining districts will be announced soon, according to a release from the party headquarters, under Anbumani.