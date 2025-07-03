No one will believe your drama; RS Bharathi tells EPS

CHENNAI: Criticising Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for assuring support to the family of the Sivaganga custodial death victim till they secured justice, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on Wednesday said the people won’t believe the ‘drama’ of the LOP, and the chief minister was available to uphold Justice in Tamilnadu.

Hours after the AIADMK released a video of EPS having a telephone conversation with the family, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi likened the AIADMK’s expression of solidarity with the bereaved family to “Devil preaching sermons” and said, “No one will believe your deception and drama anymore. At least stop it henceforth. Tamil Nadu now has the Chief Minister to uphold justice!”

Was justice in Koovathur during Saathankulam deaths

Recalling chronologically the various actions taken by the state government ever since the news of the custodial Death hit the headlines, the DMK organising secretary recalled the infamous Phoenix-Jebaraj custodial death in the previous AIADMK tenure and sarcastically wondered,

“Weren’t you the one who, with arrogance and a careless attitude, claimed that Jayaraj and Bennicks died due to “illness” during the Sathankulam incident under your dark regime? Didn’t you say, you found out about the Thoothukudi firing only after seeing it on TV? Where was justice then? In Koovathur? Do you have no conscience at all?”

Describing the action so far taken taken by chief minister Stalin in the Sivaganga custodial death case as “historically unprecedented” in Tamil Nadu politics, Bharathi said, “As soon as information about the Tiruppuvanam atrocity came to light, the six police officers accused in the incident were immediately suspended from service and swiftly arrested. The Hon’ble Chief Minister personally spoke to the affected family over the phone and assured them that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident and that justice would be ensured. The case has already been transferred to the CBI.”

“Not only that, the brother of the young man Ajithkumar from Tiruppuvanam, Naveenkumar, has been given a government job, and all of the family’s requests have been promptly fulfilled,” he added.