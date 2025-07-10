No one is safe under DMK rule, says TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday came down heavily on the ruling DMK government, citing recent incidents of gruesome crimes as proof of deteriorating law and order in the state.

Taking to social media, the BJP leader expressed deep anguish over two recent incidents — the sexual assault and murder of a 17-year-old girl near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district, and the brutal killing of a 71-year-old woman in Valliyur during a robbery.

"It is heartbreaking that in our Tamil Nadu, both the young and the elderly are no longer safe," he said.

Accusing the DMK regime of failing to uphold public safety, Nagenthran said, "Since coming to power, this government has not only neglected the welfare of women but has also brought unprecedented shame to the state."

The BJP legislative leader alleged that under DMK's watch, crimes against women were spiralling, drug trafficking was rampant, and law enforcement had been reduced to "DMK mercenaries."

Nainar further remarked, "The Chief Minister is daydreaming of returning to power, while the people are struggling to safeguard themselves."

"The citizens of Tamil Nadu are not just disillusioned, they are determined. They are counting the days until the next Assembly elections, when they can vote out this lawless regime," he added.