No one can take law into hands, says CM Stalin on Tirunelveli ex-cop murder

CHENNAI: Assuring an impartial probe into the murder of a former cop in Tirunelveli a little over a day ago, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that his government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands, and no one can escape the clutches of law in any crime whatsoever.

Replying to a call attention motion moved by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam among the MLAs in the State Assembly in connection with the murder of the retired Special Sub Inspector Jahir Hussain in Tirunelveli, Chief Minister Stalin said, “A thorough probe will be conducted in the murder case. The criminals, and those who were behind them (in the commission of the crime), will be brought to books without any bias. This government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Not only this murder case, whoever is involved in any crime whatsoever, cannot escape the clutches of law.”

Describing the participation of those MLAs who spoke on the motion without giving notice as proof of the importance attached to the issue by the government, the Chief Minister assured that his government would initiate strict action on the Law and Order issue.

Pointing out that two persons belonging to Thotti Palam Street in Tirunelveli have surrendered before the Tirunelveli Judicial Magistrate – IV in connection with the murder case, the CM detailed the incident and said that the police have set up a special team to arrest the remaining accused.

Adding that the video posted by murdered Jahir Hussain on his Facebook page on January 8, 2025, and the contents of the video were being probed into, Stalin said that preliminary investigation revealed that murdered Jahir and one Krishanmurthy aka Mohammed Thowfiq of the same area were involved in a land dispute.

Stating that Mohammed Thowfiq and his brother-in-law Akbar Basha, and Jahir Hussain have lodged complaints against each other, Stalin said that investigation was done as per the CSR issued for both sides’ complaints.

Tirunelveli town police summoned and inquired with the accused based on the video posted by Jahir and already registered CSR. But, the ‘condemnable’ incident happened during the course of the investigation, the CM added.

VCK’s Aloor Shanavas slams celebration of honour killers

VCK MLA Aloor Shanavas listed out some recent sensational murder and murder attempt cases in the state and said that it was worrisome to see the lack of fear among the accused committing such crimes due to the mentality of some people to celebrate those committing crimes.

In a veiled reference to the rousing reception offered to Gokulraj murder case convict Yuvaraj while on parole recently, Shanavas, without naming anyone, said that the mentality of some people to celebrate persons convicted in honour killing cases was emboldening people committing such crimes.

Incident proof of poor L&O situation: AIADMK chief EPS

Kicking off the debate on the motion earlier in the House, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the murder during the Ramzan month has shocked and created tension in the area and it was testimony to the appalling law and order situation in the state.

Blaming the police for inaction, the LoP condemned the murder and said that the murder would not have happened if the police had acted on the victim’s complaints.

Palaniswami also alleged that the Tirunelveli town police summoned the same accused Jahir Hussain complained against and held a kangaroo court on the matter instead of initiating action.

Joining the debate, MMK MLA MH Jawahirullah said that the police registered an ‘unfair’ PCR case against victim Zakir, who was a local mutawali (manager of Wakf property), by acting in favour of the accused.

Seeking the dismissal of now-suspended Sub Inspector Senthilkumar and Inspector Gopalakrishnan of Tirunelveli town police station, Jawahirullah also urged the state government to award compensation and a government job to the victim’s family. He also sought action against the city police commissioner for furnishing wrong information regarding the case.