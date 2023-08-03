No new COVID fatality in 24 hours, active cases 7

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero cases on Wednesday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State remained at 36,10,628. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu was zero after 736 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in the State stood at 7. No new recoveries were reported in the State. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,540. No more COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.