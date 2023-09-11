No new cases, recoveries; 5 active Covid count in TN

CHENNAI: There were no new Covid cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The total number of cases remained at 36,10,655. The test positivity rate (TPR) was zero after 403 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

There were 5 active cases in the State. No new recoveries were reported; total recoveries stood at 35,72,569.

No new Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The toll remained at 38,081.















