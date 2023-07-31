No new cases in TN; active COVID count 5, TPR 0.6%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu did not report any new COVID cases on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,628. Test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.6% after 781 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Five cases were reported on Saturday. Active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 7.

Total recoveries reached 35,72,540. No more COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.