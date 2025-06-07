No need to panic over corona outbreak, says health minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Minister of Health and Public Welfare Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that people need not panic over news of the corona outbreak and said that it is a weak variety of virus that does not have any lasting impact.

The spread of the coronavirus is slowly on the rise in many parts of the country. The number of corona infected people across the country has increased to 5364 and the Union Health Ministry has reported that 4 people have died due to corona in the last 24 hours.

Speaking in connection with the status of spread in TN, the minister who was participating in an event held in Erode said that it is not mandatory for the public to wear masks in Tamil Nadu. "However, it is better for people to wear masks in public places. Even though the number of corona cases is increasing, people do not need to panic," he said.

The minister also noted that laboratory tests have revealed that the variety of corona that is spreading is not severe and is a mild strain. He also assured that the government is in a statement of readiness and prepared to help the public manage the situation. "We have enough oxygen supply to the tune of 3000 metric tonnes and 9400 beds are also kept ready to treat patients," he said.