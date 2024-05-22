No need for panic: New wave of COVID in Singapore

CHENNAI: A top official on Wednesday said that the new COVID wave in Singapore is a “milder infection” and there is no need for panic as Tamil Nadu has the required infrastructure to face the situation.

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM), said that “there have been no significant (hospital) admissions” in Singapore following the outbreak.

“In the last few weeks, it has been reported that there are Covid cases in South Asian countries like Singapore. As far as we (TN) are concerned, there is no need for any apprehension…the Singapore variant, KP.2 is a sub-variant of Omicron and has been reported in some parts of India,” he said.

As many as 290 cases of KP.2 and 34 cases of KP.1, both sub-lineages of Covid-19 that are responsible for the surge in cases in Singapore, have been found in India, according to official data.

“Not just that, we have almost totally vaccinated the 18-plus population in Tamil Nadu. So even if there is an infection, it will be a milder form and would not require admission. Any required precaution would include wearing masks in public places and the need for the elderly, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women to be “extra careful,” Selvavinayagam added.

He mentioned that Covid, like any other flu, now mimics a common respiratory infection and that there was a possibility of at least two waves per year.

"There is no need to panic We have sufficient immunity. Also, Tamil Nadu has the requisite infrastructure to face any situation,” the Director of DPHPM stated.