No need for NEET exam: O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK ousted leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu does not need the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

Panneerselvam responded to reporters about the ruling DMK's State-wide hunger strike against the NEET exam and said, "NEET exam is not required."

AIADMK's State conference is being held in Madurai today. Amidst this, a consultation meeting of O Panneerselvam's camp is also scheduled to be held in Chennai today. It is reported that the meeting, which will be chaired by Panneerselvam, will discuss the next steps of his camp.