No job or food, and missiles flying overhead: Rescued Tirunelveli fishermen recount Iran horror

CHENNAI: Fifteen fishermen from Tirunelveli, who were stranded in war-torn Iran for months, were safely brought back to Chennai late on Sunday night. Their evacuation was facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The fishermen hailing from Uvari village in Tirunelveli had gone in search of work in Iran in February. Soon, however, they found themselves trapped by the escalating conflict, which prevented them from venturing out to sea to fish.

"We lived in constant fear," recounted a fisherman who was part of the team that returned. "We heard bombs exploding nearby. At night, we were terrified by seeing missiles flying overhead and lighting up the sky. We couldn't work because GPS systems weren't functioning, and faced severe food shortages," he said.

Their plight was brought to the attention of authorities by their families in Thoothukudi, who approached Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran. Soon, the MEA intervened, with Indian embassy officials traveling directly to the island where the fishermen were trapped. Lacking direct flight options, they were first evacuated by ship to Dubai. After a brief stay, they flew to Delhi and finally arrived in Chennai.

Nainar, who was present at the airport when the fishermen from his home district arrived, said the State BJP unit covered all expenses for their journey home, including transport from Chennai airport back to Uvari on vehicles that the party arranged.

The BJP leader added that another group of 15 fishermen from Tirunelveli remain stranded on a different island nearby. "Rescue operations are actively under way. They are expected to be brought back safely within the next couple of days," Nainar said.