No human faeces but food waste in overhead tank, confirms Tiruchy collector

TIRUCHY: Refusing the claims of human faeces mixed in the overhead tank (OHT), the Tiruchy district collector said that it was food waste thrown by miscreants.

He added that a lab analysis on Friday confirmed the same and appealed to the people not to spread rumours and mar public peace.

On Wednesday, the residents from Ward 20 spotted a few miscreants had thrown a parcel wrapped by polythene into the OHT located at Thayyalkaran Street. The residents who climbed atop to check the parcel suspected it to be human faeces. Soon, the information spread like wild fire and the council member LIC K Sankar who visited the spot removed the parcel that was floating in the tank and the civic staff cleaned the tank.

Meanwhile, the sample was sent for the lab test and it was said that the parcel contained food waste.

On Friday, the district collector M Pradeep Kumar told the reporters that the parcel was thrown by miscreants and it was confirmed to be food waste. However, a few people had spread rumours among the public that it was human faeces.

“It was confirmed that the parcel contained food waste and severe action will be taken against the people who spread rumours,” warned the collector.