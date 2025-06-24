No hoarding sans approval, reiterates TVK after elderly hurt in banner collapse

CHENNAI: After an elderly person was seriously injured after a massive birthday hoarding of TVK president Vijay, erected without the party’s official clearance, collapsed during heavy winds in Villivakkam on June 22, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand on Tuesday reiterated the party's stance against unauthorised banners.



"No banners should be placed in crowded areas or along highways. Everyone must be aware of court orders and police protocols," he added.

The statement comes after news reports pointed out that a 72-year-old security guard was seriously injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

In a statement, N Anand emphasised that all programmes and celebrations must adhere to public regulations and be conducted with dignity.

"In accordance with the instructions of our beloved president, all TVK events are held with proper permissions and in a manner that upholds public order," Anand said in a statement.

"No banners or advertisements have ever been erected by our party in ways that obstruct traffic or inconvenience the public. Our president strongly disapproves of such practices," he said.

Reinforcing the party's directive, Anand urged all cadre—at the state, district, city, and grassroots levels—to strictly follow guidelines and consult the legal wing before any such installation.

Meanwhile, TVK propaganda secretary A Rajmohan accused the BJP of attempting to polarise Tamil Nadu through "malicious propaganda."

"The BJP sought to malign social reformers Periyar and Arignar Anna at the Madurai conference. Though we do not endorse Periyar's atheist ideology, we respect his lifelong contributions to caste abolition, social justice, and women's empowerment," Rajmohan said.

He warned that efforts to misrepresent such iconic leaders will fail.

"Tamil Nadu stands as a beacon of social harmony. The BJP's divisive politics will find no ground here," he added.