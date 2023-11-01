Begin typing your search...
No fresh COVID infections added to 13 active cases
Two new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges was 35,72,628.
CHENNAI: No COVID cases were recorded in the State on Tuesday. The total number of cases reached 36,10,722 in the State.
There are at least 13 active cases including those in isolation.
Two new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges was 35,72,628.
No COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.
Next Story