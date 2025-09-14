No force can stop DMK’s rise: TN Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that the DMK government under Chief Minister MK Stalin will overcome all challenges posed by the BJP-led Centre.

The Centre denied TN’s funds meant for welfare schemes, but the Dravidian model of governance has defeated their ill intentions by executing projects by using funds judiciously. The state government would undoubtedly deliver on all its poll promises, the Fisheries Minister told reporters.

Meanwhile, he hit out at TVK president Vijay for needlessly criticising the DMK government and asked whether the actor, who earned crores of money in his film career, helped any people in need. The TVK president, before making such comments, should have been aware of how the NDA government is treating Tamil Nadu, showing partiality, the minister said.

He took a dig at Vijay using MGR’s portraits in his tour caravan. The DMK minister said that the former CM and matinee idol cannot be compared with any star, present or past.

Listing welfare schemes, the minister said the DMK government is unshakable as it has earned considerable goodwill among the people of the State. DMK was formed to serve the people, especially the poor and the marginalised section, he said.