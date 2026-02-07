No force can stop DMK’s 200-seat march, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Accusing the Union government of “snatching away” Tamil Nadu’s funds and attempting to impose Hindi and Sanskrit through the National Education Policy, he said the DMK would continue to oppose any such move.

Targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he alleged that adequate funds were not being allocated to Tamil Nadu.

He also criticised Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for praising the Union Budget, asking whether he had examined it in detail and accusing him of siding with the BJP.