No force can stop DMK’s 200-seat march, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUCHY: Asserting that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is poised to retain power in the upcoming Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said no force could prevent the party from achieving its target of 200 seats, citing the government’s welfare and development record under Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Speaking at a function here, Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu’s 11.19% growth rate reflected the State’s progress across sectors and stood testimony to the government’s performance.
He alleged that the BJP was unable to digest Tamil Nadu’s growth and was attempting to “trouble” the State government through various means.
Accusing the Union government of “snatching away” Tamil Nadu’s funds and attempting to impose Hindi and Sanskrit through the National Education Policy, he said the DMK would continue to oppose any such move.
Targeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he alleged that adequate funds were not being allocated to Tamil Nadu.
He also criticised Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for praising the Union Budget, asking whether he had examined it in detail and accusing him of siding with the BJP.
“Let there be any number of forces against the DMK; no one can stop us from returning to power with 200 seats,” Udayanidhi said.
He added that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been implementing welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu, leading to the State's exponential growth across sectors.
Later, he distributed Kalaignar sports kits to sportspersons in Tiruchy and flagged off consignments for other districts.