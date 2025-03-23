No force can break us when Karnataka, TN stand together, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

CHENNAI: Concurring with Tamil Nadu on the impending delimitation exercise threatening to undermine their Parliamentary representation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that no ‘power’ could break them when Karnataka and Tamil Nadu stand together.

Talking to media persons after the JAC meeting, DK Shivakumar said that they would work together for success on the issue of fair delimitation for the performing southern states that succeeded in population stabilisation.

“We don’t want our seats to be reduced or our voices suppressed. We had even adopted a resolution in our State to maintain the 1971 population census as the basis for delimitation. Even the BJP has supported the resolution passed unanimously in our Assembly,” Shivakumar said.”

‘Not a north-south battle; fight to reclaim vision of India’

Arguing that it was not a north – south battle and it was a fight to reclaim the vision of India as a union of equal states, the Karnataka deputy CM said, “A JAC has been formed for delimitation justice, bicameral balances, fiscal equality, cultural solidarity and unity through collaboration. We will discuss it at the national level. We will see to it that the federal structure of the Constitution is protected.”

Arguing that it was a fight to protect each one of us, he said, “When Tamil Nadu and Karnataka stand together, no power can break us. A good message was sent to the nation that we will not allow our voices to be diluted, our resources to be looted and our culture to be erased. This joining is the beginning, the discussion is the progress, and we work together for success.” Asked about the Congress national high command’s silence on the issue, he said, “Do you think we are here without national consensus? You wait and watch.” Shiva Kumar also reiterated that Karnataka would fight for its rights on Mekadatu Dam and the issue must be resolved in Court or the Union government must decide on it.