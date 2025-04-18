No force can break AIADMK ties forged by top brass: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday dismissed speculations surrounding the BJP-AIADMK alliance, asserting that the partnership remains intact and decisions regarding its future will be taken solely by the party’s high command.

Addressing party cadre during a grand welcome ceremony at the YMCA grounds in Royapettah here, Nainar Nagenthran said, “There is absolutely no need for concern over our alliance with the AIADMK. It was forged under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who I believe is the second Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel of India. Any future course of action will be determined by our high command.”

The BJP legislative leader also lambasted the DMK-led government, claiming the State is grappling with lawlessness and administrative failure. “The DMK regime has failed to ensure safety and stability in Tamil Nadu. The BJP will launch a state-wide agitation against this anti-people and corrupt government. We are committed to removing this regime in the 2026 elections.”

Meanwhile, Nainar Nagenthran urged BJP members to remain cautious on social media, warning that the ruling party might attempt to target and arrest workers.

“The DMK will misuse its power. But I assure you, I will stand by every party member and protect you under any circumstance,” he said. Refuting rumours of discord within BJP, the Tirunelveli MLA added, “Annamalai is not isolated. We are all united. I am neither a gentle breeze nor a storm—I am one among you. Together, we will strengthen the BJP.”

Senior leaders, including Kesava Vinayagam, H Raja, Tamilisai Soundararajan, V P Duraisamy, Vijayadharani, Narayanan Thirupathy, and Chakravarthy, were present at the event.