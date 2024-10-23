No fissures, only debate in DMK-led alliance, CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's comment stating that a rift has started developing between the ruling DMK and its allies, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday said the DMK-led INDIA bloc alliance would win all the upcoming elections, as there is no rift in the alliance.

Addressing the gathering in a wedding ceremony at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters here, Stalin said the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is united for ideology.

There may be debates and discussions, but there will be no cracks, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the LoP and his rival Palaniswami, Stalin said while appreciating the ruling DMK government through the elections, the people of Tamil Nadu have sidelined Palaniswami.

"Jealous of the DMK government's achievements and popularity, Palaniswami has become an invalid currency. He claims that the DMK's influence has reduced and that our alliance will break soon. I thought he was daydreaming, but now he has become an astrologer. He is just frustrated. Our alliance was not formed just for elections. It is an ideological alliance," Stalin said, alluding to Palaniswami's comments on the DMK alliance.

"We (INDIA bloc) will win not only the upcoming Assembly elections, but all the upcoming elections," he reiterated.

Stalin also questioned Palaniswami's absence in the recent torrential rainfall in the city.

"During the Chennai rains, I, deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi, ministers and all the people's representatives in the DMK were on the ground. But, he ran away to Salem," he added.