No extension of quarry permission before acting on committed violations: NGT

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) not to grant renewal to quarries that violated norms or failed to pay up environmental compensation levied against violations.

As per a common order issued by the NGT pertaining to violations committed by a few quarries in Coimbatore, the Department of Geology and Mining and TNPCB should ensure that the project proponents have fully complied with all earlier directions, including payment of penalties and environmental compensation, as per the dictum laid down by the Supreme Court at the time of considering applications for the grant or renewal of mining lease, environmental clearance, or consent to operate.

Separate cases were filed by K Mohan Kumar against six quarry units in Coimbatore alleging violations of environmental regulations and the conditions imposed in the approvals.

Following this, the TNPCB conducted inspections at the quarries and found that among the six quarries, the consent to operate it issued had expired for four units and the remaining two consents are set to expire in March 2026. Additionally, the environmental clearance and mining lease granted to certain private respondents have also lapsed.

Moreover, quarrying and transportation of rough stone and gravel were undertaken without valid permits. A detailed survey was conducted, and fines were imposed for the violations identified.

During the site inspections, the authorities observed non-compliance with several conditions stipulated in the environmental clearance and consent to operate, including absence of fencing, inadequate greenbelt development, failure to maintain safety distances, lack of water sprinkling and non-submission of groundwater reports.

Quarry operators must also be required to conduct regular ambient air quality monitoring and adopt best practices, including controlled blasting and proper maintenance of vehicles and machinery. Adoption of these measures not only ensures compliance with environmental regulations but also significantly reduces the adverse environmental and public health effects of quarrying activities, the NGT observed.

Also, the TNPCB has been advised to impose specific pre-conditions on quarry units prior to granting consent to operate, including laying of tarred or concrete roads for transportation of mined materials, as a means to effectively control dust emissions.