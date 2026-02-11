No cold war with Nainar, I am only doing party-assigned work: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday dismissed speculations of a cold war with the sitting chief Nainar Nagenthran.
Speaking to the media in Tirupur, Annamalai reiterated that there is no cold war with Nainar. “I am just doing the work entrusted to me by the party,” he said.
On the controversy surrounding the relieving of the party’s general secretary (organisation), Kesava Vinayagam, the BJP leader said he had been assigned another important task.
“The post of organisation secretary remains vacant even in Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry. Kesava Vinayagam is a ‘prachark’, who had gone back to RSS after finishing his work in the organisation. This is nothing new,” he said.
Responding to a query on whether TVK leader Vijay would join the NDA alliance, Annamalai dismissed the possibility, saying tea and coffee cannot be mixed and consumed. Accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of attempting to stall AIIMS from coming up in Madurai, Annamalai said, “The state government took one and a half years to issued license to clear trees, and there was a delay in the land acquisition process. The central government established AIIMS without the State government's cooperation. Stalin didn’t visit the construction works even once in Madurai.”
The BJP leader said the NDA alliance is expanding and that “I am hopeful that more parties will join our alliance to defeat DMK.” He also dismissed allegations that the Centre had stopped funding for welfare projects of minorities.
“The DMK should release a white paper on the welfare projects executed by it for minorities,” he said.