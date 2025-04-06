No ‘clandestine’ meet with Nirmala, NTK firm on standing on its own: Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday categorically denied media speculations suggesting that he had met Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman during her recent visit to Chennai.

Refuting the reports as unfounded and misleading, Seeman clarified, "I had gone to a private hotel in Guindy with my family to attend a wedding reception. I was unaware of the Finance Minister's presence at the venue, and I did not meet her. There is absolutely no necessity for a clandestine meeting."

Rejecting to talks about potential tie up with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Seeman ruled out the possibility calling it as conjecture.

"Several voices suggest NTK should align with the AIADMK to challenge the ruling DMK. However, if I were to form an alliance with any major party, our vote share would nosedive. For the development of the Stte and to preserve the ideological integrity of our party, we will contest independently," he said.

He disclosed that the NTK would soon approach the Election Commission of India seeking a new election symbol — one that represents agriculture — in place of the existing mic symbol.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders confirmed that neither Seeman nor AIADMK veteran K A Sengottaiyan had any meeting with the Union Finance Minister.

"Nirmala Sitharaman has publicly shared official photographs of all those who met her. If someone is not seen in those photos, the meeting simply did not take place. There is no scope for secret meetings," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.