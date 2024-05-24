No change in ration shop timing, clarifies Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Clarifying there is no change in the timings of the fair price shops, the State government on Thursday emphasised that the employees should strictly adhere to the rules and must open the shops on time.

The Department of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection of Tamil Nadu stated that fair price shops should adhere to rules and regulations concerning timekeeping.

If any employees do not follow the rules, strict action will be taken against the employees, the department said.

This clarification comes in the backdrop of the news circulated in social media that the government has decided to change the working hours timing of all fair price shops.

We've already issued orders to employees to open fair price shops on time.

However, we have taken various actions against the employees in response to the complaints that some shops are not opening on time, said a senior official with the department, wishing not to be named.

The department has reiterated that all the fair price shops in Chennai and its suburbs should function from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm on all working days.

In other districts, all the FP shops should function from 9 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm on all working days, the department said.

Further, the department warned that strict action will be taken against the employees who do not follow the instructions concerning commodities supplied to the consumers.