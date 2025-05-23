No caution sign caused mishap in Thanjavur; toll six

CHENNAI: The absence of a caution sign on the road was found to be one of the main causes of the accident van-bus collision near Sengipatti as the death toll has risen to six. The IGP (Tiruchy Zone), K Joshi Nirmal Kumar inspected the spot and conducted an inquiry on Thursday.

According to sources, a group of 12 people from Richmond in Bangalore came to Velankanni in a passenger van.

When they were reaching Sengipatti, there was a traffic diversion on the road over bridge, and the van driver, who could not control the vehicle, collided with a TNSTC bus, in which six persons died.

They victims were identified as P Arockiadas (44), his brother Santiago John Bosco (57), his wife Jaquline (50), K Jagadeesa (45), D Charles (50) and his wife Nalini (49), all from Bangalore while six persons who sustained severe injuries are undergoing treatment in Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

On Thursday, the bodies were handed over to the family members who came from Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the IGP (Central Zone) Joshi Nirmal Kumar visited the spot along with the DIG (Thanjavur Range) Ziaul Haque visited the spot and interacted with the NHAI officials.

The initial investigation found that there was no proper caution board in the diversion section, and the van driver, who could not notice the diversion, had lost control, which led to the accident, the police sources said.