No alliance with anyone associated with BJP, says TVK

CHENNAI: With merely nine months left for the assembly elections and while there is a buzz in the political arena over the various alliances in the offing, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has stated that they will never join hands with anyone associated with the BJP.

According to a Maalaimalar report, TVK propaganda secretary Rajmohan on Saturday said that people should not pay heed to claims made by other political parties and that TVK’s decision of fielding their president Vijay as their chief ministerial candidate stands.

"We are ready to bring together egalitarian forces under the leadership of Vijay to defeat communal forces. But we will not join hands for with anyone who is in alliance with BJP," said Rajmohan.

He further noted that the main aim of TVK was to defeat BJP and nepotistic DMK.