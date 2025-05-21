No alliance with AIADMK on losing streak, says Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of forging alliances with the DMK, AIADMK, or BJP for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media in Nungambakkam here, Aadhav Arjuna, the party’s general secretary for election campaign management, clarified TVK’s unequivocal political stance and its ideological distance from the three major parties.

“There is no question of aligning with the DMK, which remains our principal political adversary, nor with the BJP, which we consider our ideological opponent,” Aadhav said.

“As the AIADMK is part of the BJP-led NDA, an alliance with them is also out of the question. We are articulating Thalapathy Vijay’s political position with transparency,” he said.

Dismissing speculations regarding a possible alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA front in the State, Aadhav questioned the rationale behind partnering with a party that has faced successive electoral defeats. “Why should we ally with the AIADMK when they are not even in power? Our political narrative does not require us to accommodate parties that have lost public confidence,” he said. Responding to questions about party chief Vijay’s limited public appearances, Aadhav hinted at a strategic build-up. “By December, Vijay’s public meetings will generate a significant political wave,” he said, adding that state intelligence has been feeding malafide information about issues in Vijay’s public appearances.